IMF Agreement Sets Stage For Bringing Country Out Of Economic Difficulties: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 14, 2022 | 04:38 PM

IMF agreement sets stage for bringing country out of economic difficulties: PM

Shehbaz Sharif has ongratulated the Finance and Foreign Office teams led by Ministers Miftah Ismail and Bilawal Bhutto for their efforts in getting the IMF programme revived.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 14th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the IMF agreement has set the stage for bringing the country out of economic difficulties.

In a tweet on Thursday, he congratulated the Finance and Foreign Office teams led by Ministers Miftah Ismail and Bilawal Bhutto for their efforts in getting the IMF programme revived.

The Prime Minster hailed the step saying it was a great team work.

