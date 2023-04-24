IMF agreement to be inked next week: Rana Sana Ullah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan said that the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be inked formally during next week as the government has fulfilled its all required conditionalities and after it a tangible relief could be passed on to the public.

Addressing a public gathering near Kamal Pur here on Monday, he said that the public had entrusted him the job to restore law & order and he would try to fulfill their expectations.

He said that he spent four years in opposition but he remained steadfast with his party leadership. He was implicated in false cases but he proved his allegiance to the PML-N leadership.

He said that four years ago Imran Khan was clamped on the country, adding that he (Imran) was not a political personality. When he was in the government, he refused to talk to the opposition and now when he was in the opposition, he was opposing dialogue, which was necessary to cultivate democratic culture in the country.

The minister said that the politicians have difference of opinion but this difference should not be converted into personal enmity as we could not run the society in a state of hate and hatred. He said that Imran Khan has transformed political difference to the personal enmity.

Rana Sana Ullah said that Nawaz Sharif as prime minister had privilege to attain atomic power. He had accomplished a large number of mega projects including motorways, metro and highways but Imran Khan failed to initiate even a single project. His claim of 5 million houses and 10 million jobs had ended into a drain. During his tenure of 4 years, Imran Khan promoted politics of victimization which had shaken our political and social fabric.

He said that when his political allies left Imran Khan due to his poor performance, then he was removed from the Prime Minister-ship through vote of No Confidence. He was the first Prime Minister who was voted out through a democratic process of no confidence.

Later, PML-N formed a coalition government to put the country on right track.

The minister said that Imran Khan made an agreement with the IMF and present government has to implement its harsh conditionalities in the form of enhancing electricity and gas tariff which fomented inflation in the country. "We are bound to fulfill these conditionalities to avoid bankruptcy" he clarified. "This government worked hard with full sincerity and we are expecting that formal agreement with IMF will be inked during next week and then we would be in a position to give relief to the masses" he added.

He said that Imran was responsible to push the country at the verge of default but the present government was trying to avoid it. On the other side, Imran Khan again created uncertainty, chaos and anarchy in the country by staging long-march. He added that Imran Khan was now demanding elections only in Punjab. If his demand was accepted, how the other provinces would accept the results of general elections. No doubt fair and free elections were imperative but it should be held simultaneously throughout the country, he added.

He said that the national assembly would complete its five year term on August 16 after which a caretaker setup would be established to conduct fair and free elections. He was optimistic that PML-N would emerge victorious in this election and restart the journey towards growth from where it had left.

Rana Sana Ullah recalled that during PML-N previous tenure, the flour was available at Rs.35 per kg (kilogram), sugar at Rs.50 per kg and Dollar was at Rs.112. He said that PML-N has potential to pull Pakistan out of crises.

He further claimed that Nawaz Sharif would lead the election campaign for the next general elections.

About his constituency, Rana Sana Ullah said that Rs.4000 million had been spent on the uplift of schemes in this constituency. He was making continuous efforts to resolve its major issues to transform it into a very good constituency, he added.