IMF An Opportunity For Economy Turnaround: PPP Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2023 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab Acting President Rana Farooq Saeed has termed the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) an opportunity to turn around the economy.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said the tough time of the nation was over now and hoped the economic progress would be observed in the country during the upcoming days.

He urged the nation to pray to Allah Almighty for prosperity, adding that the struggle for maintaining economy would be supported after signing of staff-level agreement with the IMF.

He said that the nation and the state had to face adverse effects of the poor policies of the Niazi regime. He said that financial stability would enhance trade and business activities in the country. He said employment opportunities would be increased and investment of the international companies would come to the country.

