IMF approves 44-bln-USD loan for Argentina to tackle inflation, boost growth

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) --:The Executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday approved a 44-billion-U.S. Dollar loan for Argentina to help the South American country tackle high inflation, ease the debt burden and promote economic growth.

The Washington-based lender approved a 30-month extended fund facility, allowing for the immediate disbursement of 9.7 billion Dollars, a statement said.

The financing program "aims to provide Argentina with balance of payments and budget support" and also "strengthen debt sustainability, tackle high inflation, boost reserves, address the country's social and infrastructure gaps and promote inclusive growth," it added.