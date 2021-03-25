UrduPoint.com
IMF Approves $500Mln Loan Disbursement For Pakistan - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 03:20 AM

IMF Approves $500Mln Loan Disbursement for Pakistan - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The International Monetary Fund approved a half billion disbursement for Pakistan after the board's latest review, the fund said in a statement.

"The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed today the second through fifth reviews of the Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan.

The Board's decision allows for an immediate disbursement of SDR 350 million (about US$500 million), bringing total purchases for budget support under the arrangement to about US$2 billion," the IMF said on Wednesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

