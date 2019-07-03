IMF Approves $6Bln Loan to Pakistan to Support Sustainable Economic Growth - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $6 billion loan to Pakistan in order to support its plan to sustain economic growth, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) has approved a $6 billion loan to Pakistan in order to support its plan to sustain economic growth, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said in a statement on Wednesday.

"IMF Executive board approved today a three-year US $6 billion loan to support Pakistan's economic plan, which aims to return sustainable growth to the country's economy and improve the standards of living," Rice said via Twitter.