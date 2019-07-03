- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- IMF Approves $6Bln Loan to Pakistan to Support Sustainable Economic Growth - Statement
IMF Approves $6Bln Loan To Pakistan To Support Sustainable Economic Growth - Statement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:46 PM
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a $6 billion loan to Pakistan in order to support its plan to sustain economic growth, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said in a statement on Wednesday
"IMF Executive board approved today a three-year US $6 billion loan to support Pakistan's economic plan, which aims to return sustainable growth to the country's economy and improve the standards of living," Rice said via Twitter.