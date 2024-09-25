IMF Approves $7b Bailout Package For Pakistan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2024 | 11:49 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanks friendly countries that supported IMF package, particularly Saudi Arabia, China, and United Arab Emirates
NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2024) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday approved a $7 billion bailout package for Pakistan.
An Executive board meeting was held under the leadership of IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, where Pakistan's agenda was a top priority.
According to sources from the Ministry of Finance, Pakistan is expected to receive the first tranche of $1.1 billion by September 30, with a second tranche anticipated in the same fiscal year following the program's approval.
Sources said that the IMF loan would be available at an interest rate of less than 5%.
In discussions with journalists, State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmad mentioned that Pakistan would receive an initial tranche of up to $1 billion or $1.1 billion.
He stated that Pakistan had fulfilled all the conditions set by the IMF.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction with the approval of the $7 billion IMF package. He remarked that, by the grace of Allah, the implementation of economic reforms is progressing rapidly, and efforts will continue to achieve economic growth targets after establishing stability.
He noted that the increase in business activities and investments in Pakistan is a positive sign and a testament to the hard work of the economic team.
The rise in remittances from overseas Pakistanis reflects their confidence in government policies, and if efforts continue in this manner, this will be Pakistan's last IMF program.
The Prime Minister thanked the friendly countries that supported the IMF package, particularly Saudi Arabia, China, and the United Arab Emirates.
He also expressed gratitude to the entire government economic team, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi, and China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, for their efforts and hard work in this regard.
The Prime Minister extended thanks to all provincial governments, especially Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, and Chief Minister Balochistan Sardar Farrukh Bukhari.
Earlier, while speaking in New York, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that they had met the stringent conditions set by the IMF and expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia, China, and the United Arab Emirates, noting that this would not have been possible without their cooperation.
Recent Stories
Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?
ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation
TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan
Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor
IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results
Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur
Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..
Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes
Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App
U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..
PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inspector's grave saluted on his death anniversary1 hour ago
-
Punjab govt transfers various officers1 hour ago
-
Govt pays Rs170B subsidy to ensure uniform electricity tariff for consumers in Karachi1 hour ago
-
CM directs strict monitoring of price control mechanism1 hour ago
-
NA committee for devising a policy to protect rights of local fisher-folk1 hour ago
-
Seminar on World pharmacist Day held1 hour ago
-
Public support vital to eliminate terrorism:DPO1 hour ago
-
Pakistan reports 22nd polio case1 hour ago
-
Punjab making progress by leaps and bounds: Azma Bokhari1 hour ago
-
AC Qasimabad visits blast site in Bhitai Nagar area2 hours ago
-
Belarus, Pakistan strengthen ties in sustainable transportation2 hours ago
-
Remittance flow can be increased by sending well-trained youth abroad; Rana Mashhood2 hours ago