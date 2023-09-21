Open Menu

IMF Asks Pakistan To Tax Rich, Safeguard Underprivileged

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 21, 2023 | 11:25 AM

IMF asks Pakistan to tax rich, safeguard underprivileged

Ms. Georgieva, the IMF Managing Director, emphasizez the necessity of aligning these efforts with the IMF program to support the people of Pakistan.

New York: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Thursday called on Pakistan to increase taxation on the affluent while safeguarding the well-being of the underprivileged.

Following her meeting with Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Ms. Georgieva emphasized the necessity of aligning these efforts with the IMF program to support the people of Pakistan.

In response to inquiries, she stressed that Pakistan must revitalize its economy and address past shortcomings for the benefit of its citizens.

The IMF chief also reported a productive discussion with the Pakistani premier regarding the nation's economic prospects.

PM Kakar met with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva during the 78th UNGA session in New York.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the IMF's approval of a $3 billion Stand-By Agreement (SBA) to assist Pakistan's economy.

He also detailed the government's measures to stabilize and rejuvenate the economy, emphasizing the creation of a stable environment for sustainable growth and the protection of vulnerable segments of society.

Ms. Georgieva commended Pakistan's dedication to implementing policies and reforms for economic recovery and affirmed the IMF's commitment to ongoing collaboration with Pakistan.

Prime Minister Kakar highlighted his constructive dialogue with the IMF Managing Director during the 78th UNGA session, emphasizing their joint commitment to enhancing economic stability and growth in Pakistan.

