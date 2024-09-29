Open Menu

'IMF Bailout Essential For Economic Reforms, Stability: Iftikhar Ali Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2024 | 02:30 PM

'IMF bailout essential for economic reforms, stability: Iftikhar Ali Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik emphasized

that the IMF bailout package is crucial for implementing structural reforms, reducing fiscal

deficits, controlling inflation, and stabilizing the economy.

He believes this support will also enhance the country's long-term economic prospects and

help address balance of payments issues.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he lauded the key role of Prime Minister Shehbaz

Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar for making best possible efforts to secure the

IMF program mainly aims to address economic imbalances, strengthen the fragile economy,

and restore investors confidence. He said increased foreign exchange reserves provides

a boost to Pakistan foreign exchange reserves which he added can help restore confidence

in the country's ability to meet its international obligations and provide a buffer against

external shocks.

He said IMF programs would help implement structural reforms in areas such as taxation,

public expenditure, financial sector, and governance. These reforms aim to address

deep-rooted economic issues and can have long-term benefits for the economy, he added.

Iftikhar Ali Malik praised the Prime Minister's visionary approach and wisdom, highlighting

their crucial role in garnering support from friendly countries to secure the IMF deal. He said

now it’s high time “PM Economic Revival Plan” must focus on unlocking their strategic potentials

attracting foreign investments and create job ample opportunities, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Prime Minister Exchange Ishaq Dar Job Chamber Sunday Commerce From Industry Best

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

17 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

17 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

17 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

17 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

17 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

18 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

21 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan