'IMF bailout essential for economic reforms, stability: Iftikhar Ali Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik emphasized

that the IMF bailout package is crucial for implementing structural reforms, reducing fiscal

deficits, controlling inflation, and stabilizing the economy.

He believes this support will also enhance the country's long-term economic prospects and

help address balance of payments issues.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he lauded the key role of Prime Minister Shehbaz

Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar for making best possible efforts to secure the

IMF program mainly aims to address economic imbalances, strengthen the fragile economy,

and restore investors confidence. He said increased foreign exchange reserves provides

a boost to Pakistan foreign exchange reserves which he added can help restore confidence

in the country's ability to meet its international obligations and provide a buffer against

external shocks.

He said IMF programs would help implement structural reforms in areas such as taxation,

public expenditure, financial sector, and governance. These reforms aim to address

deep-rooted economic issues and can have long-term benefits for the economy, he added.

Iftikhar Ali Malik praised the Prime Minister's visionary approach and wisdom, highlighting

their crucial role in garnering support from friendly countries to secure the IMF deal. He said

now it’s high time “PM Economic Revival Plan” must focus on unlocking their strategic potentials

attracting foreign investments and create job ample opportunities, he concluded.