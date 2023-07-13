IMF Board Approves $3Bln Stand-By Arrangement for Pakistan - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $3 billion stand-by arrangement to support Pakistan's economy, the IMF said on Wednesday.

"Today, the Executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a 9-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan for an amount of SDR2,250 million (about $3 billion, or 111 percent of quota) to support the authorities' economic stabilization program," the statement said.

The arrangement was announced at a time when Pakistan is facing economic challenges, including large fiscal and external deficits, and rising inflation, it added.

The IMF noted that its program will provide a policy anchor for addressing domestic and external imbalances. It would also allow for the creation of a framework for financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners.

The program will focus on the implementation of the 2024 budget to facilitate Pakistan's needed fiscal adjustment and ensure debt sustainability. The other central issue is a return to a market-determined exchange rate and proper foreign exchange (FX) market functioning to absorb external shocks and eliminate FX shortages, according to the statement.

The program will also focus on tightening monetary policy and further progress on structural reforms, it added.

"The Executive Board's approval allows for an immediate disbursement of SDR894 million (or about US$1.2 billion). The remaining amount will be phased over the program's duration, subject to two quarterly reviews," the statement said.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva pointed out that the new arrangement offers Pakistan an opportunity to regain macroeconomic stability and address these imbalances through consistent policy implementation.

"The authorities' FY24 budget, which targets a modest Primary surplus, is a welcome step toward fiscal stabilization. The anticipated improvement in tax revenues is critical to strengthen public finances, and to eventually create the fiscal space needed to bolster social and development spending," she added.

Georgieva also urged "enhanced efforts" to expand the tax base and improve public financial management. She also emphasized the necessity of accelerating structural reforms to build climate resilience, enhance safety nets, strengthen governance, and improve the business environment.