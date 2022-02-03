UrduPoint.com

IMF Board Decides To Release $1bln Tranche After Completing Pakistan's 6th Review: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 12:43 AM

IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th review: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said the Executive Board of International Monetary Fund (IMF) had decided to release $1 billion tranche to Pakistan after completing sixth review of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said the Executive Board of International Monetary Fund (IMF) had decided to release $1 billion tranche to Pakistan after completing sixth review of the country.

"Alhamdulillah, the IMF board has completed sixth review board of Pakistan and decided to release $1billion tranche to Pakistan," the minister tweeted.

He said the decision would not only help stabilise the economy, but also ensure completion of reforms process.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Billion

Recent Stories

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation ..

Johnson Expresses Concern to Putin Over Situation at Ukraine Border - London

2 minutes ago
 White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine ..

White House Says US Engaged in Talks With Ukraine on Economic Assistance Package

2 minutes ago
 Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presiden ..

Poll Shows Macron Winning Second Round of Presidential Election Against Any Riva ..

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chi ..

Pakistan to provide all required facilities to Chinese investors in Gwadar, SEZs ..

13 minutes ago
 AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturda ..

AFCON third-place match brought forward to Saturday - CAF

13 minutes ago
 'Healthy' Nawaz not following doctors' advice abou ..

'Healthy' Nawaz not following doctors' advice about traveling: Farrukh

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>