ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said the Executive Board of International Monetary Fund (IMF) had decided to release $1 billion tranche to Pakistan after completing sixth review of the country.

"Alhamdulillah, the IMF board has completed sixth review board of Pakistan and decided to release $1billion tranche to Pakistan," the minister tweeted.

He said the decision would not only help stabilise the economy, but also ensure completion of reforms process.