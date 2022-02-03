- Home
IMF board decides to release $1bln tranche after completing Pakistan's 6th review: Fawad
IMF Board Decides To Release $1bln Tranche After Completing Pakistan's 6th Review: Fawad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 12:43 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said the Executive Board of International Monetary Fund (IMF) had decided to release $1 billion tranche to Pakistan after completing sixth review of the country.
"Alhamdulillah, the IMF board has completed sixth review board of Pakistan and decided to release $1billion tranche to Pakistan," the minister tweeted.
He said the decision would not only help stabilise the economy, but also ensure completion of reforms process.