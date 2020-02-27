UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Board Expects To Decide On $450Mln Disbursement For Pakistan In April - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 11:10 PM

IMF Board Expects to Decide on $450Mln Disbursement for Pakistan in April - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Executive board expects to decide in early April whether to approve an agreement that will give Pakistan access to around $450 million in funds, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"We expect that it will happen in early April," Rice said.

Pakistani authorities and the IMF earlier in the day announced that they had reached a staff-level agreement for the second review of the IMF support program.

The agreement, which is subject to final approval by the Executive Board, would allow the IMF to disburse nearly $450 million in funds to the country, Rice said.

Discussions between Pakistan and the IMF have been very productive, Rice said.

The IMF team visited Pakistan on February 3-13 and has continued discussions since then with Pakistan from its headquarters in Washington recent days, Mission Chief for Pakistan Ernesto Ramirez Rigo said in a statement.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Washington February April From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

UAE bans ferry services with Iran

28 minutes ago

IMF Deputy Leader Tao Zhang to Visit Greece Next W ..

6 minutes ago

Italian Doctors Cure Coronavirus Patients With Ant ..

7 minutes ago

US, Brazil Top Diplomats Discuss Bolsonaro's Upcom ..

7 minutes ago

Erdogan Condemns Killings of Muslims During Unrest ..

7 minutes ago

IMF Says to Continue Discussions With Argentina on ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.