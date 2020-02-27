IMF Board Expects to Decide on $450Mln Disbursement for Pakistan in April - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Executive board expects to decide in early April whether to approve an agreement that will give Pakistan access to around $450 million in funds, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice told reporters on Thursday.

"We expect that it will happen in early April," Rice said.

Pakistani authorities and the IMF earlier in the day announced that they had reached a staff-level agreement for the second review of the IMF support program.

The agreement, which is subject to final approval by the Executive Board, would allow the IMF to disburse nearly $450 million in funds to the country, Rice said.

Discussions between Pakistan and the IMF have been very productive, Rice said.

The IMF team visited Pakistan on February 3-13 and has continued discussions since then with Pakistan from its headquarters in Washington recent days, Mission Chief for Pakistan Ernesto Ramirez Rigo said in a statement.