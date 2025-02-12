- Home
- Pakistan
- IMF chief meets PM Shehbaz; lauds Pakistan's efforts to implement IMF program; assures support
IMF Chief Meets PM Shehbaz; Lauds Pakistan's Efforts To Implement IMF Program; Assures Support
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva wherein both sides discussed Pakistan’s ongoing IMF program and the macroeconomic stability achieved through the government’s comprehensive reform agenda.
The meeting held on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025 in Dubai, highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to implementing structural reforms and maintaining fiscal discipline, which had been instrumental in restoring economic stability and would be critical in driving sustainable growth, according to a PM Office press release issued Wednesday.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored the progress made under the IMF’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF), which has played a key role in stabilizing Pakistan’s economy; setting it on the path of long-term recovery.
He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to sustain the reform momentum, particularly in critical areas such as tax reform, energy sector efficiency, and private sector development.
He assured the IMF chief of Pakistan’s commitment to economic prudence, efficiency, and sustainability as essential pillars for achieving inclusive and sustained growth.
Kristalina Georgieva commended Pakistan’s efforts in effectively implementing the IMF-supported program, highlighting the country’s improving economic performance with rising growth and declining inflation. She recognized that Pakistan is on the path to growth and has undergone economic recovery.
The IMF Managing Director also acknowledged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership and personal commitment to driving the country’s reform agenda, which has been critical in achieving economic stability and progress.
She reiterated the IMF’s continued support for Pakistan’s reform agenda, emphasizing the importance of sustained fiscal discipline, structural reforms, and good governance to ensure long-term economic stability and growth.
Recent Stories
61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France
Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat read ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025
UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen
Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, outlines AI opportunities, impac ..
Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experiences in reshaping aviation, aut ..
UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa system
Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serves as both inspiration & valuab ..
NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 2024
FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IMF chief meets PM Shehbaz; lauds Pakistan's efforts to implement IMF program; assures support5 minutes ago
-
Draft of national animal health, welfare and veterinary Public Health Bill 2024 received25 minutes ago
-
MD Overseas Pakistanis foundation urges nationals to invest in 'Skill Development'35 minutes ago
-
Kharal credits govt for reviving cricket, attracting foreign investors1 hour ago
-
MPA Kardar announces drastic measures to combat 'Human trafficking'2 hours ago
-
Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor12 hours ago
-
Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock12 hours ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified12 hours ago
-
Seminar on Protection Against Workplace Harassment held12 hours ago
-
Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana12 hours ago
-
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad12 hours ago
-
Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs12 hours ago