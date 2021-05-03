UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Committed Injustice With Them, Says Shaukat Tarin

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 28 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 05:34 PM

IMF committed injustice with them, says Shaukat Tarin

The Finance Minister has hinted re-negotiating an agreement with the international body, saying that they can’t force people to give more taxes.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2021) Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that International Monetary Fund (IMF) has committed injustice with them, hinting at re-negotiating an agreement with the international body.

Shaukat Tarin said that they would take up the matter of increase in tariff with IMF.

He expressed these words during a meeting with National Assembly’s sub-committee on finance. The Finance Minister said that maintain interest rate at R 13. 25 per cent was a great mistake. He also objected to announcement to privatize institutions that the government was unable to run.

Tarin said: “There will be improvement in moving economy,”.

He stressed the need to broaden the tax net in the country.

“We can’t force people to give more taxes,” said Tarin, pointing out that agriculture and industries could improve the country’s economic growth.

The minister said: “Pakistan spends 0.25 percent of its GDP on the housing sector only,”.

He stated that there was need of improving the living standard of the public.

Talking about lack of planning, Tarin suggested introducing a comprehensive mechanism for 20 to 30 years for stable economic growth. He was of the view that there was a lack of planning regarding the economy in the country and suggested introducing a comprehensive mechanism for 20 to 30 years for stable economic growth.

“85 per cent of the country’s income is spent in nine cities of the country,” Tarin added.

“What was the fault of people who were living in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan and South Punjab?,” he asked.

Related Topics

IMF Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shaukat Tarin Agriculture Government Agreement Housing

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first in the world for mobile network sp ..

17 minutes ago

Health minister reviews UAE&#039;s experience in C ..

17 minutes ago

President calls for promoting digitalization of go ..

20 minutes ago

PM’s decision to remove ambassador to boost conf ..

31 minutes ago

Ministry of IT&T and Huawei to provide enhance ICT ..

35 minutes ago

32,231 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.