IMF Delays $7 Billion Bailout Package For Pakistan For One Month

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 21, 2024 | 01:37 PM

Sources say Pakistan’s name is notably absent from the upcoming schedule of the IMF Executive Board

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 21st, 2024) The approval of a $7 billion bailout package for Pakistan by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has encountered further delay for one month, the sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said that Pakistan’s name is notably absent from the upcoming schedule of the IMF Executive Board.

The board, set to convene from August 28 to August 30, will review the financial requests of three other nations, including Vietnam.

The sources disclosed that the decision regarding Pakistan’s new loan program has now been deferred until next month.

The delay is primarily attributed to the failure of friendly nations to roll over $12 billion in loans in a timely manner.

Saudi Arabia, China, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were expected to provide critical financial support through loan extensions.

The IMF has reportedly placed a precondition that external financing assurances must be secured before the Executive Board’s approval can proceed. Pakistan currently holds $5 billion in deposits from Saudi Arabia, $4 billion from China, and $3 billion from the UAE. However, the rollover of these deposits remains uncertain.

The government is actively seeking to roll over the $12 billion in deposits from these three key allies and refinance commercial loans. Amidst these efforts, Pakistan faces a daunting challenge with external payments amounting to $26.4 billion, including commercial loans, due within the current fiscal year.

