IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muzzammil  Aslam  

The PTI spokesperson on Economy and Finance says The Fund has also demanded the local authorities to increase prices of petrol and diesel.

KARACHI:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson on Finance Muzzammil Aslam on Monday claimed that the IMF delayed its meeting with Pakistani authorities for release of US$1 billion tranche until May 18.

Aslam said that the IMF also demanded a hike in petrol and diesel prices.

He also claimed that the IMF mission was not due to visit Pakistan on May 10 and instead wanted the government to raise prices of petrol, diesel and electricity ahead of talks at staff-level.

The PTI spokesperson said, the IMF delegation could meet Pakistani authorities in Doha from May 18 if prices are raised,” pointing out that the international lender wanted excessive taxes on common man in the next budget.

He also claimed that the government would also not receive any funds from friendly countries.

Earlier, Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail had agreed with the IMF’s suggestions to reduce fuel subsidies phase-wise.

Miftah had held a meeting with the executive directors of the Fund in the US for revival of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

According to the sources, the minster had given a hint that subsidies on fuel and electricity would be curbed phase-wise. In response to this, the IMF had said that it had no objection to the Income Support Programme. The Fund also said that Pakistan could continue subsidies for the marginalised section of the society.

The IMF also did not raise any objection over continuation of Sehat Card scheme, they added.