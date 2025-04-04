Open Menu

IMF Delegation Arrives In Islamabad To Hold Talks With Pakistani Officials

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 04, 2025 | 06:15 PM

IMF delegation arrives in Islamabad to hold talks with Pakistani officials

Global money lender will discuss matters related to governance and preparations of budget  for Finance Year (FY) 2025-26

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2025) An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation has arrived in Islamabad to hold important talks with the Pakistani officials on the technical assistance related to the governance and upcoming buget for Financial Year (FY) 2025-26.

The IMF would hold follow up talks with the officials

An IMF delegation has arrived in Pakistan and will hold follow-up talks with Pakistani officials on technical assistance related to governance.

According to the sources in the Ministry of Finance, the IMF team would also review the estimates related to the preparation of the next fiscal year’s budget. After finalizing the budget targets, the Federal budget for the next fiscal year would be presented in the first ten days of June.

The sources further stated that the IMF delegation would start meetings with the Pakistani officials from Monday. The purpose of the current visit is to enhance reform capacity through technical assistance from the IMF.

The IMF team would review the budget proposals for the fiscal year 2025–26 and hold follow-up discussions with Pakistani authorities on governance-related technical support.

The sources within the Finance Ministry said that the delegation would discuss tax revenue measures and expenditure control for the upcoming fiscal year. The IMF team would work with the officials from the Ministry of Finance to finalize the budget proposals.

They said that the federal budget for the next fiscal year is expected to be presented in the first week of June.

