IMF Delegation Calls On CJP
Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by Mr. Joel Turkewitz, met with Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chairman of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, at the SCP premises Tuesday.
The Chief Justice welcomed the delegation and provided an overview about the ongoing efforts to enhance judicial performance. He informed that the judiciary in Pakistan is independent.
The CJP said that the judiciary is not familiar to direct interaction with such missions but since the Finance Division requested, this interaction is taking place.
He highlighted key Constitutional developments with respect to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan and reforms, including senior-level judicial appointments, judicial accountability, and the restructuring of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP).
The Chief Justice elaborated on the merits of integrating the judiciary and the parliamentary committee to ensure a more transparent and efficient judicial selection process.
He also informed that the Supreme Court is in the process of finalizing a critical agenda for the upcoming NJPMC meeting expected in the last week of February. This agenda is being prepared in consultation with various stakeholders.
He said he is quite open to any suggestion for inclusion in the proposed agenda. He invited the mission to share any key proposal.
Discussions during the meeting also centered on judicial accountability and the mechanisms for addressing complaints against judges. The Chief Justice emphasized the importance of a robust and fair accountability process to uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary.
The IMF delegation acknowledged the judiciary’s role in maintaining legal and institutional stability and expressed its appreciation for ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening governance and accountability. The discussion reaffirmed a shared commitment to enhancing judicial efficiency and upholding the rule of law as a cornerstone of economic and social progress.
The meeting was attended by the Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan; Secretary, Supreme Judicial Council; Secretary, Judicial Commission of Pakistan; Secretary, Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan; and Director, Federal Judicial academy.
At the end of the meeting, the Chief Justice of Pakistan presented Souvenir to the delegation as a gesture of goodwill. The delegation extended thanks and gratitude to the Chief Justice of Pakistan.
