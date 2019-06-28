IMF-dictated' budget would compound miseries of people: Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao

Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Friday said that IMF-dictated budget would trigger a fresh wave of inflation in the country and compound miseries of the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Friday said that IMF-dictated budget would trigger a fresh wave of inflation in the country and compound miseries of the people.He said this while addressing a gathering in Swabi.

He said the Federal government had imposed 42 kinds of new taxes in the budget, which would break the back of the poor and dent their purchasing power."The government has started implementing the dictates of the IMF by jacking up the electricity and gas tariffs," he added.

He said the federal government has failed to ensure the availability of necessary kitchen items at the utility stores, which has disappointed the people.Sherpao said the government was taxing the poor and the business class instead of cutting taxes to boost economic activities and lower the cost of doing business.

"The people will lose jobs due to regressive taxation," he added.The QWP leader said that the government had been held hostage by the sugar, tobacco and other such mafias.Aftab Sherpao said that depreciation in the value of rupee against the US Dollar pushed up the country's foreign debt burden.He said that in the past Prime Minister Imran Khan used to create hue and cry whenever the rupee weakened against the US dollar.

"Now he is hiding behind lame excuses," he remarked.The QWP leader said the opposition parties, the poor people and the business community would observe July 25 as black day' to register protest against the poorly conceived policies of the federal government."The government was unnerved by the call for the protest," he maintained.He said his party had also launched a mass contact movement to protest against bad governance and poor policies of the government.

Sherpao said the QWP had reservations over the deployment of the army during the upcoming election for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seats in the tribal districts. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan should withdraw the decision.He said when the head of a rich country visited Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan personally drove him from the airport to the prime minister's house, but it was unfortunate that an unelected person received the Afghan president on his arrival in Islamabad."Anintra-Afghan dialogue is the key component of the reconciliation process and it will help pave the wave for the political settle of the conflict, he said, adding said the peace process should be all-inclusive to help restore peace to Afghanistan and the region at large.