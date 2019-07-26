IMF EDs apprised about reform process under fund programme

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ):Adviser to Prime Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and Governor, State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir apprised the Executive Directors of International Monetary Fund (IMF) from G-7 Countries about the on-going reform process under the IMF Program in Pakistan and the government's strong commitment to its successful implementation.

They had an interactive session with EDs of the IMF from G-7 countries including United States, United Kingdom, France, Canada, Italy, Japan and Germany), China, Russia and Switzerland, in their recent visit to Washington, said a press statement issued by the Ministry of Finance Ministry here.

The IMF Board Members shared their thoughts and appreciated the government's resolve to stabilize and revive the economy.

They also appreciated the government's focus on social safety programs for the vulnerable segments and measures taken for curtailing expenditure and broadening of the tax base in the recent budget.