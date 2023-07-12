IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said International Monetary Funds (IMF), Executive Board approved USD 3 billion for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ):Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said International Monetary Funds (IMF), Executive Board approved USD 3 billion for Pakistan.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), and the United Arab Emirates (U.A.

E) had also fulfilled their promises made to Pakistan regarding the deposit of two billion dollars and one billion dollars respectively in the State Bank of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The previous regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said had created problems for the country's economy due to its weak policies and tough agreements with IMF. Now Pakistan's economy was moving in the right direction after the agreement with IMF, he stated.

Dar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had visited KSA, U.A.E and China for seeking financial help for Pakistan.