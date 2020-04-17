UrduPoint.com
IMF Funds To Be Utilized In Economic Relief Package Programmes: Asad Umer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:56 AM

IMF funds to be utilized in economic relief package programmes: Asad Umer

Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Thursday said that funds provided by international monetary funds (IMF) could be utilized for economic relief package programmes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ):Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umer on Thursday said that funds provided by international monetary funds (IMF) could be utilized for economic relief package programmes.

Talking to a private news channel programmes, he said coronavirus pandemic had hit the economy of the country. He said if the coronavirus situation persists, a large number of people could lose jobs.

To a question, he said the budget would be announced as per schedule. He appreciated the decision of the State Bank, for reducing interest rate in current scenario.

Asad Umer said restoring construction sector and other attached departments, would help provide relief to daily wage workers and labor community who suffered a lot due to lockdown in the country.

To a question about death rate in Sindh due to the COVID-19, the minister said, we were trying to enhance the testing capacity in the province so that affected persons could be kept in quarantine.

He said the government was making efforts to increase the testing capacity to 25,000 per day.

To another question, the minister said young people who had registered themselves for "Tiger Force" could be accommodated for relief work. The poor families were receiving the amount of Rs12000 without impasse, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would not compromise with the elements involved in the sugar and wheat sectors' corruption and added that punishment would be awarded to those found mishandling sugar and wheat.

