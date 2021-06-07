Pakisan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Monday said that international financial institutions hailed the economics polices of the Government on the basis of economic indicators going up in right directions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakisan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Monday said that international financial institutions hailed the economics polices of the Government on the basis of economic indicators going up in right directions.

He said that agriculture sector growth was very satisfactory due to the incentives which have been given by the government to the farmers across the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Inflation will be reduced in coming days after the fiscal budget 2021-22.

He said, Pakistan will start export very soon and trade volume will be enhance autocratically with different counties.

He said, budget will easily be passed with the help of allies of PTI government.

He said Ehsas program of the government has got forth position at world level.