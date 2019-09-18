(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar Wednesday said International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) has appreciated the initial two months results of the country's economy due to increase in tax collection.

To a query regarding the visit of IMF team to Pakistan, he made it clear that it was already decided at the time of memorandum of understanding signing, a private news channel reported.

Hammad said increase in domestic sale tax ratio has widely increased, which is a positive sign of becoming a stable economy and will help bringing development and pay off our loans.

He said the Federal board of Revenue has been assigned a task to collect maximum revenue to further strengthen the economy and alleviate the existing inflation in the country.

To another question he said, foreign exchange reserves are increasing and the provision of loan payments will be on time.