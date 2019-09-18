UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IMF Lauds Govt's Initial Performance: Hammad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:27 PM

IMF lauds govt's initial performance: Hammad

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar Wednesday said International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appreciated the initial two months results of the country's economy due to increase in tax collection

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar Wednesday said International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appreciated the initial two months results of the country's economy due to increase in tax collection.

To a query regarding the visit of IMF team to Pakistan, he made it clear that it was already decided at the time of memorandum of understanding signing, a private news channel reported.

Hammad said increase in domestic sale tax ratio has widely increased, which is a positive sign of becoming a stable economy and will help bringing development and pay off our loans.

He said the Federal board of Revenue has been assigned a task to collect maximum revenue to further strengthen the economy and alleviate the existing inflation in the country.

To another question he said, foreign exchange reserves are increasing and the provision of loan payments will be on time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan IMF Exchange Visit Sale FBR

Recent Stories

Gabon to Send More Than 40 Top-Level Delegates to ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Refused to Let Indian Prime Minister's Je ..

3 minutes ago

New treatment shows promise to cure kidney disease ..

3 minutes ago

Naval Chief confers medals on outstanding students ..

4 minutes ago

Greenwood takes centre stage as Solskjaer turns to ..

29 minutes ago

Thomas to lead Britain at world championships

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.