IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed

(@Abdulla99267510)

The IMF Executive Board releases its meeting schedule for September, which includes sessions on September 9 and September 13.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2024) The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) approval of the $7 billion loan program for Pakistan has encountered further delays.

The IMF Executive board released its meeting schedule for September, which includes sessions on September 9 and September 13.

However, Pakistan’s case is notably absent from these agendas.

The September 9 meeting would focus on Bhutan’s financial situation, while Norway’s case will be discussed on September 13.

Pakistan and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement on July 12, but according to sources, the country is still working to address the external financing gap.

The sources within the Ministry of Finance expressed confidence that the Federal government would meet all of the IMF’s requirements.

The Finance Minister also showed that the efforts to close the external financing gap are in advanced stages, and the loan program’s approval is anticipated this month.

Pakistan’s loan approval is expected to be considered once all preconditions are fulfilled.