IMF MD assures PM of support for flood-affected people

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Ms Karistalina Georgieva on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on the sidelines of 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Ms Karistalina Georgieva, later in a tweet, described her meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as "very constructive". She also expressed deep sympathy for the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.

Ms Karistalina Georgieva further said the IMF would continue to support Pakistan under the current program to help ease the pain of its people.