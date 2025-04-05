Open Menu

IMF, Pakistan Talks On Governance, Corruption To Start On Monday

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 05, 2025 | 03:44 PM

IMF delegation will hold discussions with around 30 departments in Pakistan to improve performance as well as review matters related to upcoming federal budget estimates for next fiscal year

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 5th, 2025) The talks between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are set to start on Monday, the sources close to the development said on Saturday.

The IMF delegation would hold discussions with around 30 departments in Pakistan to improve performance as well as review matters related to the upcoming federal budget estimates for the next fiscal year.

The sources in the Ministry of Finance said that the IMF sent a second delegation to Pakistan within two months to assess governance reforms and anti-corruption efforts. The delegation would carry out preliminary work to prepare a diagnostic review of governance and corruption.

The mission aimed to conduct an initial assessment of governance and corruption risks in six core state functions, which included financial sector oversight, market regulations, rule of law and anti-money laundering measures.

The sources said that the IMF mission would hold talks with nearly 30 departments to improve performance. These include the Ministry of Finance, State Bank of Pakistan, Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Planning Commission, Privatization Commission, Auditor General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and other authorities.

The IMF delegation would also review competition in the banking and construction sectors.

