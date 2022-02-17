(@FahadShabbir)

Resident Representative of International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz on Thursday said that IMF program aimed to promote macroeconomic stability in Pakistan, and "The IMF program will promote sustainable and comprehensive policy growth in Pakistan".

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Resident Representative of International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz on Thursday said that IMF program aimed to promote macroeconomic stability in Pakistan, and "The IMF program will promote sustainable and comprehensive policy growth in Pakistan".

Esther Perez Ruiz said this during his meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor's House here.

Talking to the Esther Perez, the governor termed the talks with the IMF team as a better understanding of IMF policies.

During the meeting, the matters of mutual interest were also discussed.