UrduPoint.com

IMF Program Aims To Promote Macroeconomic Stability In Pakistan: IMF's Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 07:45 PM

IMF program aims to promote macroeconomic stability in Pakistan: IMF's Official

Resident Representative of International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz on Thursday said that IMF program aimed to promote macroeconomic stability in Pakistan, and "The IMF program will promote sustainable and comprehensive policy growth in Pakistan".

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Resident Representative of International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Pakistan Esther Perez Ruiz on Thursday said that IMF program aimed to promote macroeconomic stability in Pakistan, and "The IMF program will promote sustainable and comprehensive policy growth in Pakistan".

Esther Perez Ruiz said this during his meeting with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor's House here.

Talking to the Esther Perez, the governor termed the talks with the IMF team as a better understanding of IMF policies.

During the meeting, the matters of mutual interest were also discussed.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan IMF Governor

Recent Stories

Maximum price of PCR test for COVID-19 reduced to ..

Maximum price of PCR test for COVID-19 reduced to Rs 4,500

33 seconds ago
 Senate body lauds HEC efforts to resolve matter of ..

Senate body lauds HEC efforts to resolve matter of municipal corporation

34 seconds ago
 Withdrawal of French Troops From Mali to Affect In ..

Withdrawal of French Troops From Mali to Affect Int'l Presence in Country - Berl ..

36 seconds ago
 Bill Gates visits NEOC to discuss polio eradicatio ..

Bill Gates visits NEOC to discuss polio eradication efforts in Pakistan

37 seconds ago
 Preliminary delimitation of constituencies formed ..

Preliminary delimitation of constituencies formed for LG polls

39 seconds ago
 13 arrested for possessing illegal weapons, drugs, ..

13 arrested for possessing illegal weapons, drugs, liquor

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>