IMF Rejects Claims Of Putting Strings On Pakistan Nuclear For Loan Program

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 20, 2023 | 12:36 PM

IMF rejects claims of putting strings on Pakistan Nuclear for loan program

IMF resident representative in Islamabad Esther Perez Ruiz has denied attaching any strings to the External Fund Facility (EFF).

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday turned down claims regarding any strings on Pakistan Nuclear arsnels for revival of stalled loan program.

In a statement, IMF resident representative in Islamabad Esther Perez Ruiz denied attaching any strings to the External Fund Facility (EFF).

“Regarding recent speculation that programme discussions with the authorities for the ninth review under the IMF-supported programme may have covered Pakistan's nuclear weapons programme, I want to be categoric that there is absolutely no truth to this or any insinuated link between the past or current IMF supported programme and decision by any Pakistani government over its nuclear programme,” read the statement.

The IMF chief also stated that the discussions only focused economic policies to solve Pakistan's economic and balance of payments problems.

Pakistan has been hosting an IMF mission since early February to negotiate the terms of the deal, including the adoption of policy measures to manage its fiscal deficit ahead of the annual budget due around June.

The funds are part of a $6.5 billion bailout package the IMF approved in 2019, which analysts say is critical if Pakistan is to avoid defaulting on external debt obligations.

The response came after discussion in the Senate as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that they would not compromise on nuclear program for IMF loan.

