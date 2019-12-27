UrduPoint.com
IMF Released Second Installment To Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:02 AM

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released the second installment of $ 454.2 million to Pakistan and now the country's total foreign exchange reserves have reached 17.590 billion dollars after receiving the loan installment

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th December, 2019) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released the second installment of $ 454.2 million to Pakistan and now the country's total foreign exchange reserves have reached 17.590 billion dollars after receiving the loan installment.

As per detail, State Bank of Pakistan has received second installment of $ 454.2m from IMF. As Per Statement of State Bank of Pakistan that Foreign exchange reserves have also increased since the second installment of IMF was issued to the government of Pakistan.The second installment of $ 454.2 million has been provided by the IMF, which will be included in the casualty data this month.

On December 20, State Bank expenditures surpassed $ 10.4 million.It was worth mentioned here that Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had reached a staff-level agreement on the first review under the Extended Fund Facility.

An IMF mission led by Ernesto Ramirez Rigo visited Pakistanfrom November 8 to November 20.The IMF executive board approved a three-year, $6 billion loan package for Pakistan in July this year to rein in mounting debts and stave off a balance of payments crisis, in exchange for tough austerity measures.

In August, the board immediately disbursed around $1 billion. The remainder of the amount will be given to Islamabad over the term of the agreement.

