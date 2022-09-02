UrduPoint.com

IMF Releases Report On Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 02, 2022 | 12:54 PM

The International Monetary Fund says Pakistan did not fulfill many promises and failed to meet the targets due to the tense political environment last year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday released a report on Pakistan, emphasizing on increasing tax revenue and foreign exchange reserves.

It said five targets including foreign exchange reserves and Primary budget deficit have not been met, adding that seven structural targets have also not been implemented.

The report underscored that the government took several steps to bring the loan program back on track and the economic activities remained strong in Pakistan during fiscal year 2022

IMF also government announced a budget based on a primary surplus that included significant increases in interest rates.

Fuel subsidy was abolished. Fuel and electricity prices were increased.

"The rise in global prices of food and fuel led to a significant increase in inflation, while the Pakistan government has assured measures for the stability of the financial sector," said the report.

