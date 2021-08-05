UrduPoint.com

International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative Teresa Dubin Sanchez on Thursday lauded the government's initiatives and vision for the youth of the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative Teresa Dubin Sanchez on Thursday lauded the government's initiatives and vision for the youth of the country.

In a meeting with Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Uman Dar, Sanchez expressed confidence on the Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Dar said that around 2 million youths were entering in the job market every year. "Around 68 percent of the total population of the country consists of youth. Giving such a large number of employment opportunities to the youth is a big challenge," he added.

Dar said Kamyab Jawan programme has proved to be successful in empowering youth and providing employment opportunities to them.

"Thousands of youth have got their own business and employment through the PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme," he said.

Under the initiative, the young people were being empowered by modern technologies through scholarships and high-tech courses, said Usman Dar.

The IMF representative also reviewed the loan distribution among youth and latest statistics of Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Usman Dar briefed the representative on digital dashboard of the programme.

The IMF representative expressed satisfaction over the steps taken for the youth under the program.

Teresa Dubin Sanchez also expressed interest in the detailed information given regarding loan statistics on the portal.

She emphasized the importance of giving access to information about loan scheme to deserving and talented youth.

