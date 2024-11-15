IMF Satisfied With Govt’s Economic Measures: Danyal Ch
Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2024 | 09:53 PM
Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, said on Friday that the government's priority is ensuring economic stability through consistent policies
Talking to ptv news, he said that expanding the tax net and increasing revenue collection was the top priority of the government.
He said that Pakistan’s economy is stabilizing with a steady rupee, record-high stock exchange performance, reduced inflation, and declining interest rates.
“IMF is satisfied with the government’s measures, and the economy is on the path to growth,” he added.
He also highlighted upcoming initiatives, including an expansion of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and providing relief in electricity bills.
He criticized PTI for contributing nothing but chaos and hatred, accusing them of ignoring public welfare issues and spreading divisive narratives.
Answering a question on PTI’s protest call, he reaffirmed that while peaceful protest is a constitutional right, violent actions will not be tolerated.
