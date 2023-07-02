Open Menu

IMF Standby Agreement To Help Economic Stability Of Country: Chaudhry Naeem

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2023 | 06:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Senior central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Sunday said that the credit of the 9-month standby arrangement with the IMF went to Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and the entire team of the Ministry of Finance.

The IMF standby agreement will help the economic stability of the country, he said.

In a statement issued here, Chaudhry Naeem Karim said that the current coalition Federal government was trying to rid the country of the anti-Pakistan policies of the former Imran government and restore the confidence of the international community.

He said that the trust of Saudi Arabia and China has been restored by the current government and now the staff-level agreement with the IMF was actually the rubbish of the previous Imran government from which we have brought the country out.

He said that the new IMF program would give Pakistan an opportunity to make fundamental reforms saying that this would improve the economic situation in Pakistan, which was suffering from severe balance of payments crisis and falling foreign exchange reserves.

He said that there was an urgent need for an IMF standby agreement which would help the country to achieve economic stability but nations were not built on debt.

We should just pray that this program from IMF is Pakistan's last program, he mentioned.

He said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif took tough decisions by putting the politics of Muslim League- N at stake, due to which the country was saved from default and God willing, now the economy of Pakistan was moving towards improvement, the effects of which people would soon see.

