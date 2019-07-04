UrduPoint.com
IMF Support Bodes Well For Pakistan: Hafeez

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 12:00 AM

IMF support bodes well for Pakistan: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Wednesday said the International Monetary Fund's support bodes well for the country and is a testament to government's resolve for ensuring financial discipline and sound economic management.

Welcoming the IMF's approval of $6 billion loan for Pakistan, Hafeez Shaikh said in a tweet that structural reform agenda which includes improving public finances and reducing public debt through revenue reforms is key part of the program.

"Our program supports broad based growth by reducing imbalances in the economy. Social spending has been strengthened to completely protect vulnerable segments," the advisor added.

