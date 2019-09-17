(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ):Director Middle East & Central Asia, International Monetary Fund (IMF), Jihad Azour Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office.

The mission members, which are here to review the measures taken by the government in the policy, fiscal and current account adjustments, expressed their satisfaction and greatly appreciated and endorsed the efforts being made by Pakistan.

They were happy to note that it was is the third month of implementation and already the indicators were showing improvements in expansion of the tax base and the increase in revenues, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The prime minister while appreciating the acknowledgment of the IMF team that Pakistan was making progress and reaching all the desired targets, said the IMF programme with its stabilization and reform function would complement the government's efforts of putting the economy back on track.

He said the economy needed an overhaul and the present government had taken up that task with all its zeal and vigour.

The IMF extended fund programme had served as a stepping stone in the right direction, he added.

Advisor Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Governor State Bank Dr Reza Baqir and the secretary finance were also present during the meeting.

The prime minister informed the team that the government was committed to bring about a change in the economic conditions of the country.

For that specific purpose, he held regular weekly meetings with the government's economic team. The required changes and facilitations were being provided to the national and international investors to put the economy back on track, he added.

The team greatly appreciated the interest expressed by the prime minister in restructuring the economy.

The IMF team also acknowledged the prime minister's zeal to lead from the front, which had been the main reason for the progress made so far. The prime minister's commitment had convinced and restored the confidence of the IMF team.