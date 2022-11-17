UrduPoint.com

IMF To Consider Targeted Assistance For Poor, Flood-hit People

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022

IMF to consider targeted assistance for poor, flood-hit people

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has indicated its willingness to sympathetically view the targeted assistance for poor and vulnerable, especially flood affected people of Pakistan, said finance ministry in a statement issued here Thursday

According to the statement, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held an online meeting with IMF Mission Chief for Pakistan, Nathan Porter.

The two sides discussed the progress made with the ongoing IMF program, particularly the impact of floods on macroeconomic framework and targets for the current year.

"IMF indicated its willingness to sympathetically view the targeted assistance for poor and vulnerable, especially flood affectees," the statement added.

It was agreed that expenditure estimates for flood related humanitarian assistance during the current year would be firmed up along-with estimates of priority rehabilitation expenditure. In this regard engagement at the technical level would be expeditiously concluded for proceeding with the 9th Review. The finance minister reiterated government's commitment to successfully completing the IMF program.

