IMF To Dispatch Mission For Pakistan’s Another Economic Assessment

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 08, 2024 | 01:14 PM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2024) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday said that immediately after formation of Pakistan's new cabinet, it would dispatch a mission for another economic assessment.

IMF Director Communications Julie Kozack said during a press briefing in Washington that they are hopeful to collaborate with the new government to implement policies that ensure the establishment of microeconomic stability in Pakistan.

Under the current $3 billion IMF program, Pakistan still has a remaining disbursement of $1.2 billion, which will be released after the assessment mission.

Besides it, it's been informed that Pakistani authorities are interested in acquiring another program worth $6 to $8 billion.

Kozack mentioned that Pakistan's first review under the Stand-By Arrangement was approved on January 11.

Currently, the focus is on completing the ongoing Stand-By Program with Pakistan, which is set to conclude in April 2024. They look forward to working with Pakistan's new government for economic stability.

An IMF official stated that after formation of the new cabinet in Pakistan, a mission would be sent for another Stand-By arrangement.

The previous government maintained economic stability while implementing stringent financial policies to control inflation. Measures were taken by the government to ensure social protection.

