IMF to meet political parties including PTI for support over new loan program

ISLAMABAD: (UduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2023) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative, Esther Perez Ruiz, announced on Friday that the organization is currently engaged in discussions with representatives from all major political parties in Pakistan to secure their support for a new stand-by arrangement.

The IMF staff is actively meeting with political parties such as PML-N, PPP, and PTI, seeking assurances of their backing for the key objectives and policies outlined in the proposed IMF-supported program.

In a separate meeting, Esther Pérez Ruiz, the IMF's Resident Representative in Pakistan, held discussions with a delegation from the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), including Federal Minister Naveed Qamar and Senator Salim Mandviwala.

During the meeting, the PPP expressed its commitment to support the new loan program, emphasizing its alignment with the broader national interest. The party also agreed to implement the standby arrangement proposed by the IMF.

It is important to highlight that the IMF's Executive Board is scheduled to review and consider the new standby arrangement agreement in the coming days.

Furthermore, the national elections in Pakistan are anticipated to take place before early November. On July 12, the IMF's board will thoroughly evaluate the proposed bailout program, which entails a nine-month stand-by arrangement.