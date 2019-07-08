IMF to release one bln dollars tranche for Pakistan shortly: Mission Chief

International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mission Chief for Pakistan said that IMF one billion tranche for Pakistan would be released shortly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :International Monetary Fund ( IMF ), Mission Chief for Pakistan said that IMF one billion tranche for Pakistan would be released shortly.

IMF Mission chief for Pakistan, Ernesto Ramirez-Rigo,while talking to media, said that releasing loan for Pakistan would help stabilize the economic institutions there.

Increasing tax net was imperative for economic stability besides reducing deficit in Pakistan, he said.

Pakistan, the Mission Chief said was focusing on economic reforms, adding that growth rate would also go up in the next year.

To a question, he said that Pakistani government would decide about Euro or Sukok bonds.

The IMF program, he said would open up stability in Pakistan. However he said that consistency in the economic policies was necessary to strengthen financial position in that country.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan GDP growth rate would touch to five percent by the end of IMF program.