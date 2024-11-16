IMF Visit Shows Confidence In Economic Reforms: Ali Pervaiz Malik
November 16, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) State Minister for Finance and Revenue, Ali Pervaiz Malik, said on Saturday that the government was committed to expand the tax net while avoiding additional burdens on salaried individuals.
Speaking to a private news channel, he said the targeting untapped tax areas, bringing non-taxpayers into the system, and progressing on the documentation of wholesalers and traders was the key focused areas.
Tax collection has significantly improved due to reforms in the FBR framework, which are yielding positive results, he said.
He noted that economic indicators are stable, with improved credit ratings, no pressure on the current account deficit, and a steady exchange rate.
“We are fully aware of the public's expectations and aim to balance economic reforms with their welfare,” he added.
Answering a question, he said that the recent IMF visit was routine and IMF officials expressed satisfaction with Pakistan's reform commitments.
Malik also pointed out the government's dedication to responsibly collaborating with global financial institutions to complete reforms, ensuring a stronger and more self-reliant economy.
