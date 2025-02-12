IMF’s Meeting With Judges An Unprecedented Event: Fazl
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2025 | 07:45 PM
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief says a strong economy is linked to justice and fairness
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2025) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation’s meeting with the judges of the superior judiciary is an unprecedented event in the history of Pakistan and the world.
Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that a strong economy is linked to justice and fairness, adding that it appeared that the IMF has reservations about Pakistan’s judicial system.
The JUI-F chief made these remarks while speaking to the media after a book launch event in Islamabad.
During the interaction, a journalist asked about the outcome of the opposition parties' meeting.
In response, Fazl said that they attended a dinner hosted by Mahmood Khan Achakzai, and when the political leaders sit together, many discussions naturally take place.
Expressing concerns over the current government, he said it is a product of electoral fraud and is managed by the establishment. He also demanded that the Chief Election Commissioner should step down.
When asked about the IMF delegation’s meeting with superior court judges, the JUI-F chief reiterated that such a meeting is an unprecedented event in Pakistan and global history. He noted that Parliament previously had a role in judicial appointments, which has now been restored.
Fazl affirmed that dialogue among opposition parties would continue.
He also raised concerns over the 26th constitutional amendment, stating that while his party initially advocated for the formation of a constitutional court, the establishment of a constitutional bench is not a bad start. He suggested that if the constitutional bench is allowed to function properly, it could yield positive outcomes.
He criticized the government for its lack of progress on the registration of religious seminaries, stressing that both Federal and provincial governments should fulfill their responsibilities without external pressure. He maintained that the proper procedure is for federal legislation to be followed by corresponding provincial laws.
Regarding the performance of the Chief Election Commissioner, he accused Sikandar Sultan Raja of failing in his duties, alleging that the Election Commission acted as a puppet of the establishment. He asserted that expecting a fair election under Raja’s leadership would be foolish and reiterated that he should step down to allow new leadership to take charge.
Commenting again on the IMF delegation’s meeting with Pakistani institutions, Maulana Fazlur Rehman remarked that it was a unique event in Pakistan’s history. He reiterated that economic prosperity is tied to justice and fairness, suggesting that the IMF appears to have concerns about Pakistan’s judicial system.
Recent Stories
IMF’s meeting with judges an unprecedented event: Fazl
UAE affirms its unwavering commitment to supporting joint Arab action
Abdullah bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister discuss strengthening cooperation
Imran Khan sends third letter to COAS Gen Asim Munir
UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 clears roads in Rafah to improve mobility
9 BISP aid distribution sites closed in Muzaffargarh
Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman takes additional charge as Chairman KPT
CM visits LDA’s sustainable development pilot project in Gulberg
10 killed, 1518 injured in 1330 RTCs in Punjab
Over 1,800 cops deputed for Cholistan Rally security
Art exhibition inaugurated
Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expenditures discuss relations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IMF’s meeting with judges an unprecedented event: Fazl1 minute ago
-
Imran Khan sends third letter to COAS Gen Asim Munir14 minutes ago
-
9 BISP aid distribution sites closed in Muzaffargarh27 minutes ago
-
Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman takes additional charge as Chairman KPT33 minutes ago
-
CM visits LDA’s sustainable development pilot project in Gulberg27 minutes ago
-
10 killed, 1518 injured in 1330 RTCs in Punjab27 minutes ago
-
Over 1,800 cops deputed for Cholistan Rally security27 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition inaugurated27 minutes ago
-
CCPO reviews security plans, law-enforcement strategies ahead of major events46 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister visits Rangers headquarters, praises law enforcement efforts46 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Pakpattan road accident46 minutes ago
-
National Women’s Convention highlights achievements, calls for enhanced Women’s participation47 minutes ago