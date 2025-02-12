IMF’s meeting with judges an unprecedented event: Fazl

(@Abdulla99267510)

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief says a strong economy is linked to justice and fairness

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12nd, 2025) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation’s meeting with the judges of the superior judiciary is an unprecedented event in the history of Pakistan and the world.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that a strong economy is linked to justice and fairness, adding that it appeared that the IMF has reservations about Pakistan’s judicial system.

The JUI-F chief made these remarks while speaking to the media after a book launch event in Islamabad.

During the interaction, a journalist asked about the outcome of the opposition parties' meeting.

In response, Fazl said that they attended a dinner hosted by Mahmood Khan Achakzai, and when the political leaders sit together, many discussions naturally take place.

Expressing concerns over the current government, he said it is a product of electoral fraud and is managed by the establishment. He also demanded that the Chief Election Commissioner should step down.

When asked about the IMF delegation’s meeting with superior court judges, the JUI-F chief reiterated that such a meeting is an unprecedented event in Pakistan and global history. He noted that Parliament previously had a role in judicial appointments, which has now been restored.

Fazl affirmed that dialogue among opposition parties would continue.

He also raised concerns over the 26th constitutional amendment, stating that while his party initially advocated for the formation of a constitutional court, the establishment of a constitutional bench is not a bad start. He suggested that if the constitutional bench is allowed to function properly, it could yield positive outcomes.

He criticized the government for its lack of progress on the registration of religious seminaries, stressing that both Federal and provincial governments should fulfill their responsibilities without external pressure. He maintained that the proper procedure is for federal legislation to be followed by corresponding provincial laws.

Regarding the performance of the Chief Election Commissioner, he accused Sikandar Sultan Raja of failing in his duties, alleging that the Election Commission acted as a puppet of the establishment. He asserted that expecting a fair election under Raja’s leadership would be foolish and reiterated that he should step down to allow new leadership to take charge.

