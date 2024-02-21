IMI training participants visit South Punjab secretariat

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, said that the new era of development has begun in the region due to South Punjab Secretariate by emphasizing the augmentation of infrastructure in crucial sectors like health and education

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, said that the new era of development has begun in the region due to South Punjab Secretariate by emphasizing the augmentation of infrastructure in crucial sectors like health and education.

Addressing officers of the 39th Mid-Career Management course of Institute of Management Islamabad during their visit to the South Punjab Secretariat, Saqib Zafar highlighted the completion of numerous mega projects aimed at bridging development gaps across major cities in South Punjab.

He said proposals totaling Rs132 billion for 58 mega projects have been forwarded to the government for inclusion in the upcoming budget, demonstrating a commitment to address pressing needs and foster growth.

ACS South reiterated the Secretariat's top agenda, the eradication of poverty and backwardness through the provision of basic amenities, literacy enhancement, and agricultural development. Measures such as ring fencing development funds signify a strategic shift towards progress, he added.

Recognizing agriculture as pivotal to the nation's prosperity, emphasis is placed on revitalizing cotton cultivation, with a proposed 5 billion rupee project to enhance yields.

Integration with national projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Motorway infrastructure underscores South Punjab's strategic importance. Plans for a 13 billion rupee carriageway from Bahawalpur to Jhangra Interchange are indicative of efforts to enhance connectivity.

He said improving traffic systems through bypasses and underpasses, along with a 3.732 billion rupee initiative for Lal Sohanra Park's eco-conservation, reflect a holistic approach to sustainable development. Pioneering initiatives like transgender and Subhe Nau schools underscore a commitment to inclusive education, with plans to expand facilities at divisional and district levels.

In a bid to bolster meat production, a 1.793 billion rupee meat zone is slated for establishment in Cholistan, alongside a dedicated agriculture directorate. Capt. (Rtd) Saqib Zafar also highlighted the region's rich cultural heritage, advocating for the expansion of events like the Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally to international platforms to promote tourism.

The Chief Instructor, Institute of Management, presented a shield to Saqib Zafar on this occasion.

