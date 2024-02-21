IMI Training Participants Visit South Punjab Secretariat
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 07:57 PM
Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, said that the new era of development has begun in the region due to South Punjab Secretariate by emphasizing the augmentation of infrastructure in crucial sectors like health and education
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Saqib Zafar, said that the new era of development has begun in the region due to South Punjab Secretariate by emphasizing the augmentation of infrastructure in crucial sectors like health and education.
Addressing officers of the 39th Mid-Career Management course of Institute of Management Islamabad during their visit to the South Punjab Secretariat, Saqib Zafar highlighted the completion of numerous mega projects aimed at bridging development gaps across major cities in South Punjab.
He said proposals totaling Rs132 billion for 58 mega projects have been forwarded to the government for inclusion in the upcoming budget, demonstrating a commitment to address pressing needs and foster growth.
ACS South reiterated the Secretariat's top agenda, the eradication of poverty and backwardness through the provision of basic amenities, literacy enhancement, and agricultural development. Measures such as ring fencing development funds signify a strategic shift towards progress, he added.
Recognizing agriculture as pivotal to the nation's prosperity, emphasis is placed on revitalizing cotton cultivation, with a proposed 5 billion rupee project to enhance yields.
Integration with national projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Motorway infrastructure underscores South Punjab's strategic importance. Plans for a 13 billion rupee carriageway from Bahawalpur to Jhangra Interchange are indicative of efforts to enhance connectivity.
He said improving traffic systems through bypasses and underpasses, along with a 3.732 billion rupee initiative for Lal Sohanra Park's eco-conservation, reflect a holistic approach to sustainable development. Pioneering initiatives like transgender and Subhe Nau schools underscore a commitment to inclusive education, with plans to expand facilities at divisional and district levels.
In a bid to bolster meat production, a 1.793 billion rupee meat zone is slated for establishment in Cholistan, alongside a dedicated agriculture directorate. Capt. (Rtd) Saqib Zafar also highlighted the region's rich cultural heritage, advocating for the expansion of events like the Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally to international platforms to promote tourism.
The Chief Instructor, Institute of Management, presented a shield to Saqib Zafar on this occasion.
APP/sak
1845 hrs
Recent Stories
Pollard, Vince help Kings saunter home against Zalmi
Two LESCO employees dismissed
Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for disables, transgenders
New NFC Award with enhanced share to reinvigorate provinces' economy: Khuhro
Punjab govt trying to bring more improvement in Children's Hospital Lahore: Mini ..
Renovation of nursing hostel,college to be completed at Rs 725 mln
HCCI facilitates traders for issuance of 250 pending food licenses: Adeel Siddiq ..
IHC sends Aleem Khan’s victory case back to ECP
38 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, unhygienic conditions
Naila Bhutto emphasis young girls to get vocational training
Punjab Assembly session to be convened soon to form new govt: Punjab Governor Mu ..
Newly appointed AC judge Nasir Javed Rana assumes charge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two LESCO employees dismissed4 minutes ago
-
Madad Sindhi directs NAVTTC to increase quota for disables, transgenders6 minutes ago
-
New NFC Award with enhanced share to reinvigorate provinces' economy: Khuhro4 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt trying to bring more improvement in Children's Hospital Lahore: Minister6 minutes ago
-
Renovation of nursing hostel,college to be completed at Rs 725 mln4 minutes ago
-
HCCI facilitates traders for issuance of 250 pending food licenses: Adeel Siddiqui4 minutes ago
-
IHC sends Aleem Khan’s victory case back to ECP8 minutes ago
-
38 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, unhygienic conditions8 minutes ago
-
Naila Bhutto emphasis young girls to get vocational training8 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly session to be convened soon to form new govt: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Reh ..12 minutes ago
-
Newly appointed AC judge Nasir Javed Rana assumes charge12 minutes ago
-
Resignation to not annul SJC's proceeding against judge: SC4 minutes ago