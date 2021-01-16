Imitating famous Charlie Chaplin, Khan spreading laughter on faces of corona depressed people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Donning black blazer and a matching bowler hat, a Peshawar's youth is spreading laughter onto the faces of hundreds of thousands of people passing through the phase of corona depression by imitating world famous comedian, Charlie Chaplin in public and uploading videos on Tiptop.

Usman Khan, a young boy from Gulbahar area, has gain popularity on social media within a period of less than two months because of his ditto copying comedy acting of Charlie Chaplin.

Within a period of 45 days that Usman started uploading his videos on Tiptop platform of social media and attracted following by 7,60,000 (0.76 million) people from across the globe.

Each of his videos drew following of hundreds of thousands of people along with comments admiring the effort and performance. His videos on Youtube are titled as `Pakistani Charlie'.

"Charlie Chaplin was a world renowned comedian of silent movies and imitating of his acting has also make me popular on social media," comments Usman while talking with APP.

I have natural instinct of performing as comedian and from the very childhood I used to share jokes and comic with family members and friends, informs Usman. Being a comedy lover, I also used to watch videos of Charlie Chaplin and liked his acting.

Usman also have a similarity with Charlie Chaplin of being poor and hardworking. According to Wikipedia, Charli Chaplin childhood in London was in poverty and hardship.

While Usman has same story as he sells children toys as vendor in Peshawar Saddar bazar and is hard working too because of concentrating on his hobby of performing comedy besides making both ends meet.

"The objective behind performing like Charlie Chaplin is to spread laughter on faces of people who are presently passing through the phase of depression because of prevailing pandemic of corona virus," Usman told APP.

The people of our region, he continued, have also passed through a phase of dejection and tragedy due to decade long wave of terrorism causing destruction through bomb blasts, suicide bombing and target killing, he added.

"People of the whole world and especially this region needs a relief from depression and mental stress for which I started my acting," Usman remarked.

In response to a question, Usman replied in affirmative as if any offer was extended to him for performing in any comedy show, film or drama.

I want to achieve my objective either through performing on social media or any other platform, he hastened to add.

Usman informed that after gaining popularity he is focusing more on Charlie Chaplin acting with the objective of bringing improvement in performance.

What I perform is about four to five percent copying of Charlie Chaplin and needs a lot of improvement, he opined.

"Where ever I go for performing, people gather around me, cheers, takes selfies and appreciate my effort," he shared.

Response of people, especially bout of laughter make me satisfy and instill spirit of encouragement to continue to work and perform more.

Usman is accompanied by his few friends who participate in his videos, though the main role is performed by his own self.

He also expressed the hope that his effort of spreading laughter will also become a source of earning for him through his following on social media.