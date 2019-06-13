'Imli and Aaloo Bukhara drinks sale on peak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Sale of homemade drinks on the rise elsewhere in the country including Islamabad, many vendors start attracting their customers with carrying traditional "Imli and Aaloo Bukhara drink" to beat the heat with summer specialty.

"Imli and Aaloo Bukhara" drink is a perfect to beat the heat in hot summer months and a much healthier alternative to carbonated soft drinks.

"Imli and Aaloo Bukhara" are consumed in summer for its cooling effect as well as for other nutritional qualities.

"Imli" (Tamarind) contains many volatile phytochemicals such as limonene, geraniol, safrole, cinnamic acid, methyl salicylate, pyrazine and alkylthiazoles. Together, these compounds account for the medicinal properties of tamarind.

According to a health expert, "The health benefits of "Imli' (Tamarind) have been well-studied and include the ability to reduce inflammation in the body, improve eye health, boost respiratory health, heal skin conditions, improve the digestive system, relieve pain, increase strength of the immune system, reduce fever, lower cholesterol to improve cardiovascular health, treat piles, prevent cancer, and even protect children against parasites and worms.

" "Aaloo Bukhara" (Plum) is a good source of vitamin B1, B2, B3, B-6 and vitamin E. The minerals present in plums include potassium, fluoride, phosphorous, magnesium, iron, calcium and zinc. Plums also supply dietary fiber and offer very low calories without any harmful fat.

The blend of these two amazingly nutritional fruits provide a complete nutrition in heat wave season to boost energy.

A house-wife Zainab Javed said," I have tried "Imli and Aaloo Bukhara" drink , its very refreshing in the hot summer months, its very tasty and a much healthier alternative to colas. My family love to have this drink in summer, she added.

A "Imli and Aaloo Bukhara" drink stall holder at G-7 said," Its taste is divine and one will fail to stop hands once he taste it. It is a perfect drink.""Imli and Aaloo Bukhara" drink is a perfect blend of tamarind, dried plums, caster sugar, black salt, sugar, and crushed ice," he added.