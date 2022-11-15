UrduPoint.com

Immediate Action On Child Related Issues Of Health, Education, Corporal Punishment, Bonded Labour Should Be Deal: Mehnaz Akbar

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Immediate action on child related issues of health, education, corporal punishment, bonded labour should be deal: Mehnaz Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Mehnaz Akbar has said that we need to enhance children's capacity building and knowledge for a flourishing Pakistan in future.

"We need to respect and value the voices of children and observe their best interest in every sphere of life. We, all parliamentarians, stand with Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights," she said here on Tuesday.

The caucus demanded immediate action on child-related issues of health, education, corporal punishment, bonded labour and all forms of abuse, and to make new laws and amend existing ones to create an equitable environment which was a child-friendly society.

"For child prosperity, Children's Caucus was an invaluable forum that will help in advancing, protecting and uplifting children.

To eliminate all forms of violence and abuse against children, she said we need to ensure the rights of children and their legal obligations in Pakistan, as enshrined in the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan, and under the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Education All Best Labour

Recent Stories

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debat ..

Shaheen Afridi's knee injuries initiates new debate

1 hour ago
 ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local ..

ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local bodies’ polls in 32 distric ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

PM Shehbaz tests positive for Coronavirus

3 hours ago
 Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-ris ..

Bilawal hails removal of Pakistan from UK high-risk countries’ list

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage ..

Imran Khan’s deceit inflicted irreparable damage on Pakistan: PM

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.