Immediate action on child related issues of health, education, corporal punishment, bonded labour should be deal: Mehnaz Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Mehnaz Akbar has said that we need to enhance children's capacity building and knowledge for a flourishing Pakistan in future.

"We need to respect and value the voices of children and observe their best interest in every sphere of life. We, all parliamentarians, stand with Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights," she said here on Tuesday.

The caucus demanded immediate action on child-related issues of health, education, corporal punishment, bonded labour and all forms of abuse, and to make new laws and amend existing ones to create an equitable environment which was a child-friendly society.

"For child prosperity, Children's Caucus was an invaluable forum that will help in advancing, protecting and uplifting children.

To eliminate all forms of violence and abuse against children, she said we need to ensure the rights of children and their legal obligations in Pakistan, as enshrined in the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan, and under the Convention on the Rights of the Child.