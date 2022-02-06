ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday asked the Chief Secretary KP to initiate necessary disciplinary proceedings immediately against government officer Zia-ur-Rehman on participating in local government elections campaign of Jamiat-e-Ulema islam (JUI-F) candidate in D.I.Khan.

According to ECP sources, a letter was written in this regard under Section-24 of the Government Servants Efficiency and Disciplinary Rules, 1964 against the concerned officer under intimation to this office for its onward submission to the Election Commission.

As per details, Zia-ur-Rehman, brother of the chief of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had addressed the political gathering arranged in Iqbal Marriage Hall, Zafarabad Colony, Tehsil and District D.I.Khan on February 03 as part of the election campaign of JUI, candidate, namely, Muhammad Kafel Nizami.

The letter said that being a public office holder (PMS Officer, Government Servant), his participation in such political activities is a sheer violation of section 187 of the election act 2017 which is reproduced.

It said that a notice was already issued to the officer concerned by the District Monitoring Officer, D.I.Khan on the ground that a person in the service of Pakistan is guilty of the violation of official duty in connection with an election if he misuses his official position in a manner calculated to influence the results of the election.

The violation of such provision of law is punishable with imprisonment for a term that may extend to two years or with a fine that may extend to one hundred thousand rupees or with both.

The participation of the officer concerned is also the violation of Para-25 of the Code of Conduct and the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan contained in Para-2(1V) of ECP, Islamabad's Notification No.F.16(1)/2021-LGE-KP, dated the 3rd January 2022.

The participation of the said officer in the electioneering is also the violation of Section-24 of the Government Servants Efficiency and Disciplinary Rules, 1964, the letter added.