UrduPoint.com

Immediate Disciplinary Proceedings Recommended Against JUI-F Chief's Brother

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2022 | 10:10 PM

Immediate disciplinary proceedings recommended against JUI-F chief's brother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday asked the Chief Secretary KP to initiate necessary disciplinary proceedings immediately against government officer Zia-ur-Rehman on participating in local government elections campaign of Jamiat-e-Ulema islam (JUI-F) candidate in D.I.Khan.

According to ECP sources, a letter was written in this regard under Section-24 of the Government Servants Efficiency and Disciplinary Rules, 1964 against the concerned officer under intimation to this office for its onward submission to the Election Commission.

As per details, Zia-ur-Rehman, brother of the chief of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had addressed the political gathering arranged in Iqbal Marriage Hall, Zafarabad Colony, Tehsil and District D.I.Khan on February 03 as part of the election campaign of JUI, candidate, namely, Muhammad Kafel Nizami.

The letter said that being a public office holder (PMS Officer, Government Servant), his participation in such political activities is a sheer violation of section 187 of the election act 2017 which is reproduced.

It said that a notice was already issued to the officer concerned by the District Monitoring Officer, D.I.Khan on the ground that a person in the service of Pakistan is guilty of the violation of official duty in connection with an election if he misuses his official position in a manner calculated to influence the results of the election.

The violation of such provision of law is punishable with imprisonment for a term that may extend to two years or with a fine that may extend to one hundred thousand rupees or with both.

The participation of the officer concerned is also the violation of Para-25 of the Code of Conduct and the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan contained in Para-2(1V) of ECP, Islamabad's Notification No.F.16(1)/2021-LGE-KP, dated the 3rd January 2022.

The participation of the said officer in the electioneering is also the violation of Section-24 of the Government Servants Efficiency and Disciplinary Rules, 1964, the letter added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Fine Marriage January February May Sunday 2017 Government

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad Unit ..

PSL 2022 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

13 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

22 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

22 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>