Immediate measures imperative to enhance industrial productivity: Dr. Arslan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The organized industrial sector in Pakistan is not giving optimum production and immediate measures should be taken to enhance its productivity to the maximum level, said Dr. Arslan Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Umer Mian Pakistani Origin Researchers based in UK.

They visited the R&D Section of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and had detailed deliberation with its Chairman Engineer Ahmad Hassan.

They said that improvement in industrial sector at the global level is a continuous process but in Pakistan it is facing stagnation. "Few large-scale industrial units acquired latest technologies to improve their quality but they failed to transfer this technology at the grass root level", they said and added that they are providing consultancy to the more than 180 leading industrial units of the world.

They said that they could also offer similar services to the Pakistani industrialists at a much cheaper rate.

Engineer Ahmad Hassan said that industrialization is imperative to attain the economic autarky and 'we must reorganize our industrial sector on modern scientific lines by using the artificial intelligence'.

He assured Dr. Arslan Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Umer Mian to support them to start consultancy services in Pakistan in order to enhance the overall industrial productivity.