Open Menu

Immediate Measures Imperative To Enhance Industrial Productivity: Dr. Arslan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Immediate measures imperative to enhance industrial productivity: Dr. Arslan

The organized industrial sector in Pakistan is not giving optimum production and immediate measures should be taken to enhance its productivity to the maximum level, said Dr. Arslan Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Umer Mian Pakistani Origin Researchers based in UK

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The organized industrial sector in Pakistan is not giving optimum production and immediate measures should be taken to enhance its productivity to the maximum level, said Dr. Arslan Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Umer Mian Pakistani Origin Researchers based in UK.

They visited the R&D Section of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) and had detailed deliberation with its Chairman Engineer Ahmad Hassan.

They said that improvement in industrial sector at the global level is a continuous process but in Pakistan it is facing stagnation. "Few large-scale industrial units acquired latest technologies to improve their quality but they failed to transfer this technology at the grass root level", they said and added that they are providing consultancy to the more than 180 leading industrial units of the world.

They said that they could also offer similar services to the Pakistani industrialists at a much cheaper rate.

Engineer Ahmad Hassan said that industrialization is imperative to attain the economic autarky and 'we must reorganize our industrial sector on modern scientific lines by using the artificial intelligence'.

He assured Dr. Arslan Ghani and Dr. Abdullah Umer Mian to support them to start consultancy services in Pakistan in order to enhance the overall industrial productivity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad World Technology Arslan United Kingdom Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

New fires in heat-hit Greece force evacuations

28 seconds ago
 Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Put ..

Russia, Egypt Have Promising Energy Projects - Putin

30 seconds ago
 Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Po ..

Fed Raises Rates to 22-Year High After 25-Basis Points Added

32 seconds ago
 EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million ..

EasyLease revenue grows by 37.5% to AED139 million in H1 2023

10 minutes ago
 Sounds of Gunfire Heard Near Presidential Palace i ..

Sounds of Gunfire Heard Near Presidential Palace in Capital of Niger - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Economic progress linked with business community's ..

Economic progress linked with business community's performance: Prime Minister M ..

2 minutes ago
WFP unveils 5-year strategic uplift plan for AJK

WFP unveils 5-year strategic uplift plan for AJK

2 minutes ago
 Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dies Aged 56 - Report ..

Irish Singer Sinead O'Connor Dies Aged 56 - Reports

7 minutes ago
 NA body to summon RPO, DG FIA in IUB scandal

NA body to summon RPO, DG FIA in IUB scandal

7 minutes ago
 PAC for conducting investigation on NADRA's data l ..

PAC for conducting investigation on NADRA's data leakage issue

7 minutes ago
 People living on Hub Dam's outskirts asked to move ..

People living on Hub Dam's outskirts asked to move safer places

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affect ..

Commissioner Malakand Division visits flood affected areas

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan