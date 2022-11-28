UrduPoint.com

Immediate Redressal Of Problems Basic Right Of Applicants: Secy Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Immediate redressal of problems basic right of applicants: Secy Health

Health Secretary Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi organised an open court in the department of Specialized Health to provide on-the-spot relief to the applicants, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Health Secretary Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi organised an open court in the department of Specialized Health to provide on-the-spot relief to the applicants, here on Monday.

The Provincial Health Secretary while addressing the open court, said that requests of the applicants were being heard on priority basis in the department and they were being provided immediately relief, which was their basic right. All the officers in the department were immediately processing the requests of the applicants, he added.

Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi said, "We would not tolerate delaying tactics on the request of the applicants." Applications were heard on priority basis through daily open court instead of waiting in long queues, he said, adding the department was speeding up action on the processing of the applications.

The Provincial Health Secretary directed the concerned officers to immediately resolve the problems of the applicants.

Related Topics

Punjab All Court

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 covers 116 incidents in metropolis

Rescue 1122 covers 116 incidents in metropolis

14 seconds ago
 South Korea Unveils Plan to Land on Moon by 2032 U ..

South Korea Unveils Plan to Land on Moon by 2032 Using Homegrown Spacecraft - Pr ..

15 seconds ago
 Morata's time may be now for Spain after underwhel ..

Morata's time may be now for Spain after underwhelming decade

18 seconds ago
 US Ready to Reschedule New START Talks With Russia ..

US Ready to Reschedule New START Talks With Russia 'at Earliest Possible Date' - ..

20 seconds ago
 Protection of lives, properties of people top prio ..

Protection of lives, properties of people top priority: SSP Khairpur

23 minutes ago
 Encroachments damages beauty of environment, says ..

Encroachments damages beauty of environment, says Administrator

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.