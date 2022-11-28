Immediate redressal of problems basic right of applicants: Secy Health

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Health Secretary Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi organised an open court in the department of Specialized Health to provide on-the-spot relief to the applicants, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Health Secretary Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi organised an open court in the department of Specialized Health to provide on-the-spot relief to the applicants, here on Monday.

The Provincial Health Secretary while addressing the open court, said that requests of the applicants were being heard on priority basis in the department and they were being provided immediately relief, which was their basic right. All the officers in the department were immediately processing the requests of the applicants, he added.

Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi said, "We would not tolerate delaying tactics on the request of the applicants." Applications were heard on priority basis through daily open court instead of waiting in long queues, he said, adding the department was speeding up action on the processing of the applications.

The Provincial Health Secretary directed the concerned officers to immediately resolve the problems of the applicants.