Immediate Release Of Mirwaiz Demanded In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Immediate release of Mirwaiz demanded in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the management of the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar has demanded immediate release of the unlawfully detained Hurriyat forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the demand was made when the grand mosque was recently thrown open after 150 days of siege imposed by the occupation authorities purportedly due to coronaviurs pandemic.

The management of the Jamia Masjid and the people, who had gathered to offer prayers on the occasion, interacted with several media persons and demanded immediate release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq so that he could resume addressing the people from the pulpit of the Jamia Masjid.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who continues to be under house arrest for more than a year now, is also the Chairman of the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid.

